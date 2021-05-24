Govt to refund Lagilagi housing applicants

The government wants to take back ownership of the land given to Peoples Community Network for the Lagilagi Housing Project in Jittu Estate, Suva.

Housing Minister Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says they are working with the Lands Ministry due to the breach of the lease conditions.

Residents of the former informal settlement in Jittu Estate complained that PCN failed to provide units at the Lagilagi low-cost housing as was intended.

Article continues after advertisement

Sayed-Khaiyum says PCN collected around $2.2 million from Fijians to secure units ahead of construction.

“The money is gone; it has actually disappeared. At the moment, we, as a government, have decided as a policy that we need to refund this $2.2 million. We need to find this money, and we hope to do it soon.”

Sayed-Khaiyum says 33 units were built in the first phase, which cost around $2.9 million.

He adds a further $12m in government funding was approved for the construction of an additional 120 units.

Only 84 units have been completed and the remaining are partially complete.