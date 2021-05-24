Home

Attacks on civil servants poor says Sayed-Khaiyum

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
February 8, 2022 12:38 pm
[Source: Parliament of the Republic of Fiji]

Acting Prime Minister Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says the opposition would run down civil servants for political reasons whenever it suited them.

Last night, Viliame Gavoka ridiculed employers in the Mineral Resources Department, saying they were leaving because the system was biased.

Minister for Land and Mineral Resources, Jone Usamate, challenged Gavoka to bring his proof as he undermines the hard work of these civil servants by making such remarks.

Article continues after advertisement

Sayed-Khaiyum has joined Usamate in rubbishing the attack, saying civil servants have done a lot and support has been provided to them to help improve services to the public.

“This is really extremely, extremely poor. As the Minister highlighted, the Ministry of Civil Servants is now offering scholarships to even get a PHD, go and do masters, up-skill the existing civil servants, and get people appointed based on merit. “

Sayed-Khaiyum is also calling on Gavoka to bring evidence to back up his claim.

He says Gavoka kept diverting the topic and should stop coming to parliament without genuine facts.

 

