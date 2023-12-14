NZ Deputy PM to fortify ties with Fiji

[Source: The Guardian]

New Zealand’s recently appointed Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters is set to embark on a diplomatic visit to Fiji starting tomorrow.

He will be engaging in crucial talks with Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka and Pacific Islands Forum Secretary General Henry Puna.

This visit including an inspection of a New Zealand development program aims to fortify the partnership between NZ and Fiji.

It focuses on their shared national needs and priorities, particularly in areas like health, education and community development in Fiji.



[Source: NewsHub]

The bilateral meeting between Rabuka and Peters presents an opportunity to deepen and explore this partnership.

The Deputy Prime Minister’s visit stresses the commitment to enhancing bilateral relations and promoting cooperation between Fiji and New Zealand.

The Duavata Partnership forms the foundation for this collaboration with a shared dedication to addressing common challenges, including climate change, economic resilience and regional security and solidarity.

Simultaneously, Māori King Te Arikinui Tūheitia Paki is undertaking a trip to Fiji, where he is anticipated to meet President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere and also the PM.