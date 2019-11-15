Northern Division compiles agriculture damage assessment

The Ministry of Agriculture in the Northern Division is putting together its detailed damage assessment to the agriculture sector by TC Tino last weekend.

FBC News understands, farms in the coastal areas of Macuata and Cakaudrove were mostly affected.

Most villagers reported damage to their cassava plantations and many farms in the low lying areas were flooded.

The detailed damage assessment report will be submitted to the Commissioner Northern’s office tomorrow.

From there, a decision will then be made on the type of assistance that is needed and can be offered to those affected.