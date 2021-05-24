Ministry launches pledge to address illegal logging

Illegal logging and dealings in the forestry sector have prompted the Ministry of Forestry to launch a pledge campaign.

Permanent Secretary, Pene Baleinabuli says there is a disparity between what is happening on the ground in the forestry sector and what is reflected on the national scale.

Launching the “Say No to Illegal Logging Pledge”, Baleinabuli says the forestry sector’s contribution to the national economy before COVID hit was 0.1 percent – the lowest out of all sectors.

However, he highlights that up to 6,000 hectares of forest are cut down every year.

“How come it’s not reflected in the GDP? in the national GDP? So, there are obviously some loopholes. What we are trying to launch today is to try and address that, to connect the dots.”

The PS says the government is aware of the black economy issue and the pledge is an effort to ensure that dealings are conducted legally.

“We try to make sure that in our effort to prioritise economic growth, we are doing it the right way. Looking after the environment, following every law that will help us look after the environment, make sure our people in the industry are well paid, for instance, make sure the tax are being paid for instance, so that we can move from the black economy to the legal economy.”

Divisional Forestry Officer North, Maleli Nakasava says the pledge is not forced on anyone and is something that is taken with passion and dignity.

The pledge is open to all stakeholders in the forestry sector.