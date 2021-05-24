Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Three COVID-19 deaths and 36 cases recorded|Two COVID-19 deaths and 75 new cases recorded|Quarantine and COVID test for travellers under review|COVID continues to claim young lives|MoH concerned with vaccine exemption requests|Health Ministry receives Pfizer vaccine|COVID death toll continues to rise|Health Ministry receives wash kits from UNICEF|Fiji receives latest batch of Pfizer vaccine|Kumar disappointed over non-adherence of COVID-safe measures|Sourcing pediatric dose of Pfizer is difficult: PS|Three more succumb to COVID-19|Vaccines not a silver bullet to fight COVID: PS|Adhering to COVID safe measures saves lives|Seven more COVID deaths and 44 new cases|PS Health urges eligible Fijians to get vaccinated|Worst is over: Doctor Fong|It will take time to reduce COVID consequences|Regular reviews will continue: MoH|Over 68, 000 Fijians receive booster dose|Death among fully vaccinated adults low|Newborn succumbs to COVID|Penalties designed to eliminate community transmission|Vulnerable group urged to seek medical attention|High risk of new variants|
Full Coverage

News

Ministry launches pledge to address illegal logging

Elenoa Turagaiviu Editor North [email protected] | @ElenoaFBCNews
February 11, 2022 4:55 pm

Illegal logging and dealings in the forestry sector have prompted the Ministry of Forestry to launch a pledge campaign.

Permanent Secretary, Pene Baleinabuli says there is a disparity between what is happening on the ground in the forestry sector and what is reflected on the national scale.

Launching the “Say No to Illegal Logging Pledge”, Baleinabuli says the forestry sector’s contribution to the national economy before COVID hit was 0.1 percent – the lowest out of all sectors.

Article continues after advertisement

However, he highlights that up to 6,000 hectares of forest are cut down every year.

“How come it’s not reflected in the GDP? in the national GDP? So, there are obviously some loopholes. What we are trying to launch today is to try and address that, to connect the dots.”

The PS says the government is aware of the black economy issue and the pledge is an effort to ensure that dealings are conducted legally.

“We try to make sure that in our effort to prioritise economic growth, we are doing it the right way. Looking after the environment, following every law that will help us look after the environment, make sure our people in the industry are well paid, for instance, make sure the tax are being paid for instance, so that we can move from the black economy to the legal economy.”

Divisional Forestry Officer North, Maleli Nakasava says the pledge is not forced on anyone and is something that is taken with passion and dignity.

The pledge is open to all stakeholders in the forestry sector.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.