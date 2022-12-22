Military to assist Police in operations

The Republic of Fiji Military Forces has been called in to assist the Police Force in light of further information and reports of threats made against minority groups who are now living in fear following recent political developments.

This is being done to maintain security and stability.

A statement has been released by the Police Force which states that a meeting was held today between Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama, Minister for Defense, National Security and Policing Inia Seruiratu, RFMF Commander and Director General National Security Major General Jone Kalouniwai where they have come to an agreement for RFMF personnel to assist Police with the maintenance of law and order, amidst growing concerns of racial tension.

Police Commissioner Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho says it’s a consensus decision based on official reports received, intelligence and information gathered and the evaluation of the current security landscape where minority groups continue to be targeted and information of planned civil unrest received.

The Commissioner is also reiterating that social media users to be mindful and aware of the implications their posts are having on the overall security landscape.

He says the continuous attacks on minority groups have aggravated the current tense situation.

While the Army and Navy personnel have been called in to assist, Police will continue to lead the overall security operations led by the Chief Operations Officer, ACP Abdul Khan who will be collaborating with the RFMF to ensure the safety and security of all Fijians.