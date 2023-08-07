Learning program to address climate change

The Sustainable Ocean Alliance Pacific, in collaboration with the French Embassy to Fiji organized a learning program for six Fijian women in New Caledonia.

French Ambassador to Fiji, Francois-Xavier Leger says the program is funded by the French government through the Simone Veil Prize.

He says the program supports causes for action for women and girls in areas such as climate change awareness, climate leadership, women empowerment, ocean health and sustainability and maritime in Fiji.

Article continues after advertisement

Leger says climate change is a significant issue now, especially in the region and the program will have a profound impact on the group of women.

The group visited various institutions in New Caledonia through the learning program such as the University of New Caledonia, the French National Research Institute for Development, the Kiwa Initiative Secretariat Office and the Maritime Museum.