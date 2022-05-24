Kapawale further remanded, prosecution needs strong evidence

Tevita Kapawale

29-year-old Tevita Kapawale who allegedly murdered five crew members in Fiji Waters while on board the FV Tiro last year has been further remanded in custody by the Suva High Court.

Tevita Qaqa Kapawale is charged with five counts of murder and two counts of attempted murder.

It is alleged the incident took place on May 18th, 2021, along the Mamanuca-Yasawa waters after a heated exchange between crew members.

It is believed that eight crew members were on-board, including three Indonesian nationals and five Fijians.

There was also an allegation of beheading at sea.

The case was called before Justice Daniel Goundar this morning.

The court was informed that the State is yet to file information and disclosures.

The State informed the court that they only have two eye-witnesses who will give evidence in court.

It also claims and there was no post-mortem as the bodies of the three deceased were never found following the alleged crime.

Justice Goundar said he needs to see other evidence and questioned how it could be proven that the three were dead or still alive.

The State replied that one of the crew members had locked himself in a freezer when the alleged crime was being committed.

Justice Goundar told the prosecution that disclosures are needed and they cannot rely on presumption.

The Prosecution has been given 14-days to file the information and disclosure.

Kapawale is now represented by Suva lawyer Namani Tuifagalele.

The matter will now be called again on June 14th.