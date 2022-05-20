Ministry monitors international communicable disease outbreaks

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong. [File Photo]

The Ministry of Health’s Fiji Centre for Disease Control and Border Health Protection Unit are monitoring international outbreaks of concern.

The Fiji CDC states this includes Ebola Virus Disease in the Democratic Republic of Congo; Japanese Encephalitis in Australia; acute hepatitis of unknown origin in multiple countries; and monkeypox in the United Kingdom and other countries.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong says specific interventions have been put in place or strengthened in response.

Dr. Fong adds that the situation will continue to be monitored, assessed, and responded to based on the available scientific evidence, best practice, and advice from expert authorities.