Fisheries dialogue vital, says Ravu

The Minister for Fisheries says open dialogue about challenges facing the industry is key to finding solutions.

Kalaveti Ravu highlighted this during his meeting with members of the Fiji Fishing Industry Association during a talanoa session.

Ravu says the local tuna industry contributes an average of $200 million towards Fiji’s gross domestic product, providing direct employment to more than 16,000 Fijians.

He says it is important that members share their challenges with him, with the hope of finding amicable solutions that will assist the industry’s growth.



The Fisheries Minister says the coalition government has plans in place for growing the economy further, and the tuna industry plays a huge role as well.



