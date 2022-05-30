Fiji’s participation in Europe provides insights into outsourcing

[Source: Supplied]

Outsource Fiji’s participation at the 22nd European ‘Shared Services and Outsourcing’ week in Portugal provided valuable insights to assess Fiji’s positioning as an outsourcing destination.

Outsource Fiji Executive Director, Sagufta Janif says they were able to better understand the needs and requirements of global brands present at the event.

Janif adds that it helped them gain a clearer perspective of how to expand from being Australasia-centric and tap into the outsourcing industry on a global scale.

The Fijian delegation, which was led by Minister for Commerce and Trade, Faiyaz Koya also included Investment Fiji Chief Executive, Kamal Chetty.

The delegation was supported by the Australian Government’s Market Development Facility.

Investment Fiji CEO Kamal Chetty says the outsourcing industry is recognized as a strategic sector for economic diversification.

Chetty adds that this event provides us with an opportunity to meet with potential investors in Europe and discuss Fiji as a future investment destination.

Fiji’s outsourcing industry currently employs approximately 7,000 people.

The Government has identified the industry as a potential future economic driver for the country, capable of creating 100,000 new jobs for Fijians over the next decade with the right incentives, infrastructure, and strategic marketing in place.