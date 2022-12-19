Commission endorses 55-seat allocation

Mukesh Nand

The Electoral Commission has officially assigned seat allocations following the completion of the 2022 General Election.

FijiFirst has 26 seats, The Peoples Alliance is on 21, the National Federation Party on 5 and Social Democratic Liberal Party on three.

Under the D’Hondt method, the commission calculated the highest votes per party and divided it from 1-55 or the number of candidates that they have.

Once they get the divided number, the seats are then allocated in ascending order.

FF and PA fielded 55 candidates, while SODELPA and NFP had 54 each.