Fiji commits to developing population policy

Fiji is committed to developing its population policy, one that is people-centered, rights based, multi-sectoral and forward looking.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Professor Biman Prasad highlighted this while officiating at the 7th Asian and Pacific Population Conference

He says this follows the Asian Pacific Ministerial Declaration on Population and Development calls for a set of policy directions to ensure the effective implementation of the Program of Action of the International Conference on Population and Development.

Professor Prasad says this is challenged by a host of issues, including economic, social and environmental problems.

“We continue to suffer from diseconomies of scale, in production and exchange of goods and services, remoteness from exports, market high vulnerability to external market shocks, and increasing susceptibility to natural disasters and climate change. Climate change is recognized by PSIDS and other small island development states as the single greatest threat to the lives and livelihoods, security, social development and well-being of the Pacific population.



Finance Minister, Professor Biman Prasad.

Professor Prasad says Fiji and its island communities stand in the frontline battling the impact of climate change and was also ravaged by the devastating impact of COVID-19.

“Although Pacific communities are resilient in nature, the enormity of challenges that threaten our security and livelihoods, and the traditional social systems that hold us more than ever, the value of national population policies is imminent to tailor strategic policy responses to this persistent and emerging population and development challenges.”

Professor Prasad adds it is therefore crucial for the representative of the two-day meeting to bring data into evidence-based, policymaking and development planning, good administrative records and vital statistics to help formulate policies and track the success of development initiatives.

He states that it is imperative to consider country-level priorities and gaps in current national policy legislation, including subnational initiatives.