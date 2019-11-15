Faulty cable causes power outage

A faulty overhead cable termination has disrupted power supply to the people in Vakamasisuasua Industrial area in Labasa.

Energy Fiji Limited says the outage occurred and 10am.

EFL teams established that an 11,000 volts cable termination on the circuit supplying the power to the area has failed.

The teams are still working on repairing the fault and supply is anticipated to be restored by 9pm.