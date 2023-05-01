Building resilient entrepreneurs is crucial

[Source: Ministry of Commerce, Trade, Tourism and Transport / Facebook]

The Ministry of Trade, Cooperatives, and SMEs continues to embark on financial literacy training.

A three-day financial literacy training was organized last week to train 21 participants in the importance of building resilient entrepreneurs.

The Ministry states that it is committed to training local centres and facilitators of financial education to pass on the information learned to their members in order to improve their capabilities in managing a micro business.

Similar training will be organized and facilitated by the Ministry for SPDB members in the Western and Northern divisions.