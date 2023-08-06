Gadar 2 boasts of "real action scenes and not just VFX”

[Source: Bollywood Hungama]

Gadar 2 has been in the spotlight ever since its inception.

In addition to the captivating chemistry between the iconic duo Tara Singh and Sakina, the movie showcases a touching father-son relationship and exhilarating action sequences.

Director Anil Sharma expresses his satisfaction with the decision to rely on authentic fight scenes instead of heavy VFX for Gadar 2. The film guarantees a series of grand action sequences that prioritize real stunts over visual effects, adding to its larger-than-life appeal.

Anil Sharma explained, “I don’t consider it old-school action. It’s raw action. Look at some of Tom Cruise’s stunts in the Mission Impossible series or Nolan’s Oppenheimer, even in the US, artistes are striving to keep things real and that’s what I wanted to do.” He added, “During the making of Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, we meticulously choreographed real-life action scenes to deliver an authentic experience that was embraced by the audience. With Gadar 2, we were committed to preserving that same level of authenticity. The film boasts of real action scenes and not just VFX. Our goal was to revisit the golden era of Indian cinema and uphold the film’s legacy.”

The movie also stars Utkarsh Sharma, Simrat Kaur, Manish Wadhwa, and Gaurav Chopra in pivotal roles. In Gadar 2, Tara Singh takes ahead the story and goes to Pakistan to find his son, Jeetey.

Helmed by Director-Producer Anil Sharma, and produced by Zee Studios, the movie stars Superstar Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel in lead roles. The movie is scheduled to release in cinemas on August 11, 2023.