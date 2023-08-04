Blackpink’s Jisoo is dating actor Ahn Bo-hyun

[Source: CNN Entertainment]

Blackpink singer Jisoo is dating actor Ahn Bo-hyun, the stars’ talent agencies said.

In a rare departure from the secrecy that typically surrounds celebrity relationships in South Korea.

Ahn’s agency FN Entertainment confirmed the relationship to CNN on Thursday after local media reports that the pair had been spotted together in Seoul whipped up excitement among fans.

“The two are in a stage where they are getting to know each other slowly with good feelings. We would appreciate if you could watch the couple with a warm gaze,” it said.

South Korean news agency Yonhap carried a similar statement citing Blackpink’s record label, YG Entertainment.

Jisoo, 28, is the eldest member of the Blackpink quartet and the only one who is confirmed to be in a relationship, despite constant rumors swirling about their love lives.

Ahn, 35, made his acting debut with FN Entertainment in 2014 and is renowned for his roles in Korean dramas such as “Itaewon Class,” “Yumi’s Cells” and “Descendants of the Sun.”

It is extremely rare for agencies to announce the romantic relationships of K-pop idols but the industry is gradually moving away from controversial contract terms that forbid performers from dating other celebrities.

Blackpink – which consists of Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa and Rosé – debuted in 2016 and enjoyed a quick ascent to global stardom.

n 2019, they became the first Asian act to headline California-based festival Coachella and last year were named Time magazine’s Entertainer of the Year – becoming only the second K-pop group to receive the title.

The group is currently on its second “Born Pink” world tour.