Young Chef opens his own restaurant

A 25-year-old has realized his childhood dream after opening ‘The Hideout Restaurant & Bar’ at the Superfresh complex in Tamavua today.

Prashneel Kumar who previously worked at various restaurants always aspire to start his own business.

Chef Kumar says his passion for cooking and hospitality drove him to open his own restaurant, creating employment for four individuals.

Article continues after advertisement

“For a while, I used to work for various restaurants and various hotels in Suva where I gained knowledge and built confidence to plate the food, and menu creating, it was all part of the planning.”



Prashneel Kumar

Apart from food, he will also sell cakes and pastries at the restaurant.

Kumar’s proud mother Seema Kumar says the location is ideal for the business.

“Here we like to know this location for a long time and we think more customers going to come here with us.”

The opening today was also welcomed by residents from the area.

The young entrepreneur spent over $30,000 on his new venture and is also planning to expand his business.