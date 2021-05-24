UK-EU trade deal could collapse over NI row, says Coveney

The UK’s trade deal with the EU could collapse in a row over Northern Ireland, says a senior Irish minister.

The UK is thought to be preparing to suspend parts of the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney hinted the EU could terminate the Trade and Cooperation Agreement in response.

He said: “One is contingent on the other so that if one is being set aside there is a danger that the other will also be set aside by the EU.”

Northern Ireland is covered by a special Brexit deal known as the Protocol.

It keeps Northern Ireland in the EU’s single market for goods, which prevents a hard border with Ireland and allows free-flowing trade with the EU.