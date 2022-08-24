Increased interest for space at Damodar City Labasa

[Source: Damodar City Labasa/Facebook]

There is increasing interest for shop spaces in the new Labasa Damodar City Shopping Centre.

Damodar City Labasa’s Manager Project for Development and Leasing, Cornelia Smith says they have signed up a good variety of shops to meet the greater demand in Vanua Levu.

She says they still have huge interest from businesses and individuals in Labasa for foodcourt outlets, which will soon be shortlisted and signed for leasing.

She adds that they are also looking through interests for a hair and beauty salon, footwear shop, and a wine & dine Chinese restaurant.



[Source: Damodar City Labasa/Facebook]

Damodar City’s Supermarket Wing is scheduled to open at the end of the year

Meanwhile, Innertech Electrical Pte Ltd is the latest venture to sign its lease for a shop space at the much-awaited Damodar City Labasa Centre.

Company Director, Rishi Ram says the company has been looking to expand its business in Labasa for some time now and Damodar City Labasa is the best location for them.