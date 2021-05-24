Home

Fiji aims for sustainable recovery

Filipe Naikaso Senior Multimedia Journalist West [email protected] | @fnaikaso
November 12, 2021 3:30 pm

Tourism operators have been told that they need to be committed to the reopening – keeping their eyes firmly on the prize.

Speaking during a tourism talanoa session in Nadi today, Permanent Secretary for Tourism, Shaheen Ali highlighted that when our international border opens next month, Tourism Industry stakeholders should re-claim their spot as the crown jewel of the economy.

Ali says this can only be achieved all preparations are done in a sustainable manner.

He says this means Fiji should be seen and behave as a COVID-safe tourist destination.

The PS says while we recover and emerge from the pandemic, the sustainability of our recovery is key.

“We don’t want to be like countries who opened up somewhat abruptly only to close thereafter because of an outbreak. This is something Fiji cannot afford.”

Ali says the idea of having unending reminders on the operator’s responsibilities may not seem important but we cannot afford to fail.

Operators were reminded that they cannot afford complacency with the safety protocols and have been urged to uphold these rules to keep Fiji and the tourists safe.

