$5.5m worth of complaints raised

The Consumer Council of Fiji reported a 17 percent increase in complaints for the fiscal year 2021–2022.

Chief Executive, Seema Shandil says these complaints amounted to $5.5 million, of which $4.8 million was returned to consumers in the form of repairs, replacements, or refunds.

“These stats are quite worrisome as the high number of complaints reflects the customer services and compliance with the consumer protection laws in the marketplace.”

Shandil says the increase in the number of complaints indicates that there are no internal protocols or procedures in place by businesses to deal with them.

She adds this is when the Council steps in to resolve them.