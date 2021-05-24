CIC confirms annual conference

The Construction Industry Council will hold its third annual conference next year.

President, Gordon Jenkins says the decision was made following their executive board meeting late last week.

He adds they were forced to cancel the last year’s conference because of COVID-19, but the interest shown both here and overseas in bringing back the event is a strong indication of its importance.

Jenkins says the industry has proven to be resilient and sustainable, but they’ve taken a fairly massive blow because of the pandemic.

He highlights the conference will be important in bringing everyone together to address the many challenges they are facing.

Jenkins says as they work to rebuild the industry, it is also an opportunity to expand their reach in bringing sectors under the umbrella of CIC.

Once this is operational, licensing, contracts, work on standards, training, and other areas of concern will be put on top of the agenda.