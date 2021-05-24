Business performance in the capital picks up: Patel

Business performance in the capital city continues to pick up now that school has resumed and with the festive season slowly approaching.

Suva Retailers Association President, Jitesh Patel says despite the COVID-19 setbacks, the business climate is getting better as their members are now recording increasing sales.

“Customer behavior, we are seeing that customers are buying their essentials, what they need and shopping wisely and that is a good thing as well not only through the $360 assistance but through their wages as well so it’s good that they use it wisely”.

Suva Retailers Association President, Jitesh Patel

Patel says sales are expected to further improve in the weeks to come.