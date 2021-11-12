Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Curfew hours to change at 90 percent vaccination coverage|MoH clarifies protocols for travelers|51 new cases of COVID-19 recorded|PS clarifies booster shot administration|Ministry targets communities with low vaccination|COVID-19 safe measures are vital says Dr Fong|Student was not COVID positive|Unvaccinated people cannot rely on herd immunity: Dr Fong|Decrease in test positivity rate a good sign: Dr Fong|No urgent measures required: Dr Fong|45 new infections recorded|Full vaccine coverage at 88.2 percent|FBC achieves full vaccination target|Pfizer vaccine to rollout from 15th|Australia completes vaccine delivery to Fiji|COVID-Safe protocols in place for schools|MoH COVID response focus shifts to Bua|Positive patients in Vanua Levu not infectious|Fiji’s full vaccination rate at 86.9 percent|COVID-19 quarantine cases in the North|Dose interval to be reduced|51 new cases recorded, one non-COVID death|FNA receives supplies from its Chinese counterpart|Fijians urged to be more resilient|No masking up continues|
Full Coverage

Business

Almost 10 years of growth wiped out by COVID

Edwin Nand Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @EdwinNandFBCNews
November 13, 2021 8:00 am

It is estimated that economic growth registered over a nine-year period has been wiped out by COVID-19 and its wider impact on Fiji.

Reserve Bank of Fiji Governor, Ariff Ali while speaking at the Top Executives Conference highlighted that the pandemic has been the worst crisis that Fiji’s economy has suffered.

He adds, however, that things are slowly looking up.

Article continues after advertisement

“The impact of COVID has wiped outgrowth over the last nine years. Over the last two months or so, we’ve seen a significant rise in employment numbers. In November 2019, the total salaries and wages for informal employment were just below $300m, in September (2021) it was about 90% of November 2019. Hopefully in the next few months, we’ll get very close to where we started.”

Ali says key economic indicators such as VAT collections, consumption, employment and construction have started to show positive signs.
Job losses at the height of the pandemic are estimated at 150,000 in the formal and informal sectors.

Ali says while the government’s income dropped significantly over two years, it managed to provide social protections by borrowing more money.

“You cannot have an increase in expenditure for social welfare, and at the same time say we want the debt to be, low. You cannot say in a period of large unemployment that you want to raise taxes. This is the challenge that any government would face and you have to find that balance.”

The Reserve Bank Governor adds while the government has increased offshore borrowings, it has managed to secure lower rates than local institutions.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.