Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong speaks to NZ media

[Source: RNZ]

Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong has met with New Zealand counterpart, Nanaia Mahuta, in Wellington today.

Speaking to media this afternoon, Wong said Australia’s new government comes with a range of different priorities, including a “very different view on climate change to its predecessors” and a strong view on the Pacific region.

Wong says they want a strong working relationship, a close working relationship with the government of New Zealand.”

Article continues after advertisement

The relationship was essential to the wellbeing of the citizens of the two nations, she said.

Wong said one of the areas she was “most grateful” the pair engaged on was “having an indigenous perspective on foreign policy”.

Among the “many matters” the pair discussed was the “importance of the Pacific Island Forum … and the security architecture associated with the forum”.

The Pacific Island Forum was of central importance to both Australia and New Zealand and both nations would use the forum to promote peace, prosperity, stability, Wong said.

Wong also said they would advocate for rules being applicable to “all nations regardless of their size”

She says Australia had more work to do as a member of the Pacific family.

Mahuta said New Zealand and Australia must broaden their relationship in order to support the Pacific nations and their aspirations.

The two countries’ partnership in supporting the Pacific would include joint practical action on issues such as climate change, Mahuta said.

Wong said the issue of sustainable debt financing in developing Pacific nations was of interest to both New Zealand and Australia.

Unsustainable debt financing poses a risk to sovereignty, choice, stability and potentially the security of the Pacific region, she said.

She called her meeting with Mahuta productive and friendly.

“As we go forward, I am very optimistic about the ways in which foreign minister Mahuta and I can work together. I really appreciated her insights as someone who has been in the job longer than I,” Wong said.