6 dead, more than 200 injured in Turkey earthquake

Six people have died and more than 200 were injured in eastern Turkey after an earthquake rattled the region on Friday evening, according to authorities.

The 6.7-magnitude quake struck near the town of Sivrice, in eastern Elazig province, collapsing at least 10 buildings, Turkish Interior Minister Sulyman Soylu said. Video from Turkey’s IHA Broadcasting Services shows emergency crews rescuing injured people from a collapsed building.

Two of the injured are in critical condition, according to the Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency, or AFAD.

Preliminary reports say the earthquake lasted 40 seconds, AFAD said.

Fifteen aftershocks have been felt in the wake, with the strongest registering at 5.4 magnitude, Soylu said. The quake struck at a relatively shallow depth of 10 km (6 miles), according to the US Geological Survey (USGS), which enhances the shaking felt at the surface.