Syme excited to feature in Coral Coast 7s

Rico Syme [Source: Stuff.co.nz]

Rico Syme shares the same dream as many others – to come and play in Fiji.

Syme, who is from New Zealand is Australian legend David Campese pick for the McDonald Coral Coast 7s.

He is eager to experience playing in Fiji.

Article continues after advertisement

The 24-year-old is determined to learn a lot from the tournament, having heard a lot about it.

He is excited about the opportunity to rub shoulders with some of the best players in the world.

Syme is also looking forward to immersing himself in the Fijian culture, as he has been to Fiji many times and loves the people as well as the atmosphere.

Being picked by Campese for such a prestigious tournament is a humbling moment for Syme.

The Coral Coast 7s will kick off on the 19th of January at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.