Sevens

Kamikamica and Ratuva’s Brive overcome Pau

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
September 19, 2021 8:08 am
[Source: Pau Rugby]

Fiji 7s gold-medalist Aminisai Tuimaba showed finesse in the Top 14 competition this morning.

The winger scored a try for Pau but it was not enough as Kitione Kamikamica and Tevita Ratuva’s Brive nailed a 30-13 win.

In other matches this morning, Tevita Kuridrani’s Biarritz defeated Ben Volavola and Virimi Vakatawa’s Racing 92 28-19, Toulouse edged Montpellier 17-15, Clermont Auvergne came away with a one-point win overcoming La Rochelle 23-22, Castres and Bordeaux Begles drew 23-all while Lyon thrashed Perpignan 28-19.

