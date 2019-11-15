Vularika back with Suva

The inclusion of a high profile player like Serupepeli Vularika in the Suva line-up will help boost the side’s performance in Skipper competition.

Vularika has been named in round 3 of the competition against Nadi tomorrow.

Vularaki who has been out of the rugby circuit for a few months due to personal reasons has stepped in to represent the capital side.

Suva Manager Nemani Tuifagalele says they are happy to see that Vularika back with the Suva side.

“With a high profile player like Vularika, we are glad he has answered the call to come and play. We know he has got some personal family problems and he has put that aside.”

Meanwhile also out to feature for Suva is Fiji 7s rep Alasio Naduva alongside Jiuta Waqaniqolo.

In other matches, Yasawa meets Lautoka today at Prince Charles Park at 5pm.

Suva will take on Nadi at Prince Charles Park on tomorrow at 3pm.

You can watch the Nadi/Suva match LIVE on FBC Sports channel on the Walesi platform and the radio commentary will air on Bula FM and Radio Fiji One.

Meanwhile, Tailevu will host Nadroga at Ratu Cakobau Park while Namosi faces Naitasiri in the Skipper/Farebrother Challenge at Thompson Park in Navua tomorrow.