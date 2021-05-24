Rooster Chicken is official Fijiana Drua sponsor

Home

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
March 11, 2022 4:20 pm
The Fijiana Drua during one of their training sessions. [Source: Fijiana Drua/Twitter]

The Fiji Rugby Union has finally reeled in a sponsor for the Fijiana Drua’s Super W campaign.

Rooster Chicken has jumped on board as the official sponsor for the current season.

The company continues to strengthen its relationship with FRU being the Stern Sponsor of the Fijian Drua and the naming rights sponsor of the Fijiana Drua.

Article continues after advertisement

Its logo will be placed in the front of Fijiana’s playing kit for this year’s matches.

It supported the Flying Fijians during the two test match series against the All Blacks in July last year also became the official sponsor for match officials.

FRU Chief Executive, John O’Connor thanked and acknowledged Rooster Chicken for coming on board at a time when it was really needed.

The Fijiana Drua will face Queensland Reds at 6pm at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane, Australia.

The Fijian Drua will play afterward at 8.45pm against Queensland Reds.

Both the match will air LIVE and FREE on FBC Sports channel.

