Botitu likely to join Castres

Another Fiji 7s player is tipped to make his big break after talks of signing an overseas contract.

Fiji 7s rover, Vilimoni Botitu is set to join French Top14 club Castres alongside Aminiasi Tuimaba who is expected to join Pau.

This has been confirmed by Head Coach Gareth Baber who says that talks on the duo’s contracts were negotiated ahead of time.

Article continues after advertisement

“We were looking at them moving after the Olympics but things have changed but fortunately for them, these agreements and contracts are still on the table. I’m not sure exactly where they are, at the moment but all paper work has been done.”

Baber says the duo are now presented with an opportunity to continue to elevate and develop their rugby.