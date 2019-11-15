Home

Rugby

Another new solid Nadroga center is born

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
July 26, 2020 1:02 pm
The Nadroga rugby team after winning the Skipper Cup opener and Farebrother Sullivan trophy challenge [Source: Fiji Rugby]

A talented young player was introduced in the Skipper Cup opener and Farebrother Sullivan trophy challenge match for Nadroga yesterday.

Jonetani Vasurakuta may be an unknown but he is sure going to be a household name soon.

The 20-year-old from Nakorovou in Serua played his first game for Nadroga against Suva at outside center and he didn’t disappoint.

Article continues after advertisement

He says to play the Skipper Cup champions in his first outing was a blessing in disguise.

“Yes it’s a blessing and I just want to thank the team mates for helping me in centre field. Without them I wouldn’t be playing this week. I just want to thank God for everything, without him I wouldn’t be standing here”.

The former Lomary Secondary School student secured a one year scholarship in 2018 to play and study in New Zealand where he featured for the Timaru Boys High first XV.

When he returned last year the youngster was brought into the Fiji Rugby Union High Performance program.

This year he was rewarded with a call up to join the Fiji Warriors in the Pacific Rugby Challenge.

Vasurakuta knows many great players have worn the number 13 jersey for Nadroga including current coach Esala Nauga, Joeli Lutumailagi and Savenca Rawaca.

The youngster says he is lucky to have some seasoned campaigners in the Nadroga side to help him with training.

“The experienced ones, Waqatabu, Nalaga. I’ve always watched them on TV and it is dream come true for me to play with them”.

Nadroga winger Joeli Lutumailagi says Vasurakuta is a disciplined player and he listens to the advice of the senior players.

Vasurakuta is expected to make the Nadroga line-up again against Namosi next weekend.

