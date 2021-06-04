Playoffs hope still alive for Silktails

The Kaiviti Silktails kept their Ron Massey Cup playoffs hope alive after securing another win today.

The Wes Naiqama coached side defeated Dirty Reds 30-22.

Dirty Reds started off well in front of their home crowd taking an early 16-nil lead.

Timoci Bola put the Silktails back in the match bursting through the opposition’s defensive line with an intercept and ran 40meters untouched to put the Fijian side on the scoreboard.

Sin binned for dangerous play, Apimeleki Lutuimawi made amends upon return to score off the base of the ruck on the stroke of half time.

Dirty Reds led 16-12 at the break.

The Silktails came back stronger in the second half with impressive teamwork seeing flamboyant halfback Waisale Nayavucere dived over for a converted try.

The hosts answered back instantly to keep the game alive.

Two ties respectively to Inoke Vasuturaga and Joeli Vulavou ended the seesaw encounter and secured the win for the Silktails.

Nayavucere’s kicking game was spot on as he converted all five tries.

[Source: Kaiviti Silktails]