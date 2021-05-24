New Bulldogs recruit stunned with coach’s tactics

A number of new Bulldogs recruits are reportedly surprised by coach Trent Barrett’s lack of detail during pre-season.

It was expected that the signing of big-names such as Josh Addo-Carr, Matt Burton, Tevita Pangai Junior and Paul Vaughan among others would lift the spirits at Belmore.

However, it seems that may not be the case with News Corp journalist Phil Rothfield revealing on NRL 360 that some recruits believe the quality of training during pre-season at the Bulldogs is below what they’ve experienced at rival clubs.

[Source: foxsports.com]