Karawalevu savors selection

Vuate Karawalevu

Making his first Rugby League World Cup appearance is a dream come true for rising star Vuate Karawalevu.

The former Marist Brothers High School student is in the Vodafone Fiji Bati starting 13 against Italy tomorrow morning.

He says this is an opportunity he couldn’t dare to let pass.

“I’ve been waiting for this day to happen and now it’s coming closer and closer. I thank the Lord and the coaching staff for believing in me and trusting me.”

Playing for the Roosters in the Jersey Flagg competition, Karawalevu says he owes everything he has achieved so far to his parents who have been supporting him since day one.

He says when he takes the field tomorrow morning, he will be playing for his parents and his family.

The 21-year-old adds he is looking forward to play amongst players he grew up watching.

The Fiji Bati battles Italy tomorrow at 1.30am.