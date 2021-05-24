Eels fall to Dragons in NRLW

Sereana Naitokatoka and the Eels went down to the Dragons in the NRL Telstra Women’s Premiership last night.

The Dragons defied the slippery Eels at WIN Stadium to take home the 10-0 win.

The Dragons took a 6-0 lead into half-time before the rain dented play in the second half.

Article continues after advertisement

A penalty goal to Rachael Pearson with nine minutes remaining extended the Dragons’ lead before a charging run from Elsie Albert earned another two points for her side with the clock winding down.

In another match, the Titans recorded its first win defeating the Roosters 26-16.

Round three of competition commences on Sunday.

[Source: NRL.com]