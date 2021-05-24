Home

Labasa rectifies mistakes

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
February 19, 2022 8:21 am

After returning to the drawing board, Labasa believes it is ready for the challenge against Rewa in the Digicel Premier League today.

The side went down last week to Nasinu but will not let its loss define its match today.

Coach Ravnil Pratap says they have picked up their mistakes and have rectified it.

“Not the result we expected yes but a long way to go just the start of the season and I think I alot of soul searching had to be done”

Labasa hosts Rewa in today’s lone Digicel Premier League match at 1pm at Subrail Park, Labasa.

Tomorrow, Churchill Park will host a triple header starting at 12pm between Nadi and Nadroga, at 2pm Lautoka takes on Navua while Suva meets Ba at 4pm.

You can watch these matches live on FBC POP on the Walesi platform.

Also on tomorrow, Nasinu faces Tailevu Naitasiri at 1pm.

 

 

