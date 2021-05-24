Home

Tuwai inspired by late colleague

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
October 29, 2021 12:33 pm
National football goalkeeper Adi Ateca Tuwai [Source: OFC]

National football goalkeeper, Adi Ateca Tuwai says she was inspired by her late colleague Francine Lockington.

Tuwai is one of four goalkeepers in camp with the national squad preparing for the World Cup qualifiers.

The Police woman developed her passion for the sport while watching her uncle, retired Ba striker Taito Bula during his twilight years and knew then, she wanted to be a goalkeeper.

“Yes I did see myself as a goalkeeper because I hated it when somebody scores a goal against the team that I cheer for and that actually boosted my morale for me to play a goalkeeper and just prevent the ball from going inside the goalmouth.”

Her passion grew when former national goalkeeper and closest teammate, Lockington passed on.

“Francine was actually the first one to win a golden glove back in 2016, she inspired us but then worse came to worse when we had to lose her.”

Former national goalkeeper, Lice Waqaliti says she trains Tuwai with the belief that she can reach the pinnacle of women’s football in Fiji.

Tuwai will be in action for Ba against Rewa on Sunday in the Digicel Women’s Super League at the ANZ Stadium at 1pm.

It will be a curtain raiser to the Digicel Premier League match between Rewa and Suva at 3pm.

In other DPL matches, Nadi hosts Nadroga at Prince Charles Park and Navua faces Lautoka at the Uprising Resort Ground also at 3pm.

You can listen to the live commentary of the Nadi/Nadroga match on Mirchi.

