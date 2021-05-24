Suva Futsal realign plans for Futsal IDC

The Deals Pacific Suva Futsal team is aware that this year’s Digicel Inter-District Championship would be unlike any other.

After a few members of the squad contracted COVID earlier in the season, the reigning champions had to realign their preparations to ensure that every player is healthy and ready before match day.

Suva Manager Shelveen Kumar says they’ll be coming in as a team, and it won’t be a simple feat given the formidable competition.

“We did face some challenges regarding the players being sick and not turning up for training and for the precautionary measure we did advise players to stay home. Due to that our players missed out on a few training sessions so it has been a challenge and apart from that we are prepared.”

The four-day tournament starts on Thursday at the Vodafone Arena and the final will be played on Sunday.

You can catch the action live on FBC Sports on the Walesi platform.

The Deals Pacific Suva squad is as follows:

1. Shameet Kumar

2. Shivnal Prasad

3. Azariah Soromon

4. Sunny Deol

5. Reginald Singh

6. Filipe Baravilala

7. Deepal Singh

8. Bruce Hughes

9. Suraj Chand

10. Vineet Nadan

11. Shahil Dave

12. Kaliova Tivulu

13. Krishneel Singh

14. Akuila Mateisuva

[Source: Suva FA]