Student shines in Lautoka's win over Ba

Lautoka Football youth player Junior Kenny Dekedeke was the star for his team, scoring two goals as the side edged Ba 4-3 in their Digicel Premier League match at Churchill Park today.

In a fast-paced match in front of a decent crowd, the defending champions started off strongly getting the opening goal through 18 year old Dekedeke who is also part of the Fiji U19 squad.

But the Men in Black hit straight back, veteran player Malakai Tiwa getting the equalizer as both teams displayed some quality football.

By halftime, neither team was able to break the deadlock.

In the second spell, former Ba center forward Saula Waqa put his new team into the lead but this was later cut short after Kini Madigi levelled the scores again.

A few minutes later, the visitors were able to break the stalemate, Fazil Ali silencing the home supporters with a lovely strike at goal to take the lead.

However the Blues were determined to get the crucial win at home and Waqa again showed why he would be an asset for Lautoka, locking up the scores again.

With a few minutes to play and both teams searching for the winner, Year 12 student at Natabua High School Dekedeke stepped up scoring the winning goal which would also keep their DPL title defence alive.