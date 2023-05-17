Solomon Warriors bounce back in OFC League

[Source: Oceania Football Confederation/Facebook]

The Solomon Warriors remain in the hunt for a place in the semi-finals at the OFC Champions League in Vanuatu.

This is after they defeated Lupe Ole Soaga 3-1 in Luganville.

The Warriors bounced back from their 3-1 defeat to champions Auckland City FC with a largely dominant performance at the Soccer City stadium.

Article continues after advertisement

The result ends the hopes of progressing to the knockout stages for the Samoan side who have no points after two defeats.

Vanuatu born Harrison Mala was a constant threat and provided the assist for the opening goal to Dennis Ifunaoa.

Harrison Mala scored their second close range in the 36th minute while Ifunaoa got his second in the 67th enough to seal the game and earn him the player of the match honors.

The Warriors will play Suva on Saturday at 4pm.