Football

Rewa expects Suva to come in firing

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
October 30, 2021 1:17 pm

Rewa is expecting a tough encounter against Suva tomorrow in round 8 of the Digicel premier League.

The side lost to Suva in round one of the DPL earlier this year and will for history not to repeat itself.

Head coach Rodicks Singh says they anticipate a good game.

Article continues after advertisement

“They will come out firing because they will want to avenge their loss against Ba, we will want to come out firing because we know we lost to them in the first round and or us to win the league we need to start picking points up.

Singh says the Suva side will be thirsty for a victory so they have been training intensively in the past week.

Rewa will face Suva at the ANZ Stadium at 3pm.

In another Digicel Premier League match, Nadroga battles Nadi at Prince Charles Park and Navua versus Lautoka at Uprising.

You can listen to the live commentary on Mirchi FM for the Nadroga/Nadi match.

