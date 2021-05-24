Nasinu eyes first Futsal IDC

Qualifying for its first Digicel Futsal Inter-District Championship is top on the agenda for the Nasinu team.

Since the resumption of the Southern Zone competition, Nasinu has won one of its two matches and will be out to continue the momentum.

Nasinu needed the 6-4 win over Tailevu Naitasiri on Wednesday to reach the top four.

Article continues after advertisement

Association President O’Neil Chand says the team wants to lose sight of its IDC target.

“Since Futsal has started constantly with Fiji FA thanks to the competitions and the president of Fiji FA. I think Nasinu has never played the Futsal IDC. The focus this year is that Nasinu will be qualifying for the Futsal IDC.”

Meanwhile, more football action continues this weekend in the Digicel Premier League with Rewa women’s battling Ba at 1pm at the ANZ Stadium followed by the Rewa men’s facing Suva at 3pm.

At the Uprising Resort Ground, Suva and Tailevu Naitasiri women’s will meet at 1pm, before the premier league match between Navua and Lautoka at 3pm.

In another DPL match on Sunday at 3pm, Nadroga meets Nadi at Prince Charles Park and you can listen to the live commentary on Mirchi FM.