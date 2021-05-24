Mane scores as Senegal beat Cape Verde

Sadio Mane scored as Senegal beat nine-man Cape Verde 2-0 in the last 16 at the Africa Cup of Nations, but was immediately forced off with concussion.

Mane curled in off the underside of the crossbar soon after keeper Vozinha had been dismissed over a nasty clash of heads with the Liverpool forward.

Mane continued despite appearing to be briefly knocked out in the incident.

Article continues after advertisement

After celebrating his goal he lay down on halfway, and before the game restarted he was led off the field.

Cape Verde midfielder Patrick Andrade had been shown a straight red card midway through the first half, while Bamba Dieng added Senegal’s second in second-half injury time.

The match in Bafoussam was preceded by a minute’s silence for the victims of the crush at the Olembe Stadium on Monday.

Senegal will face either Mali or Equatorial Guinea in the last eight on Sunday.