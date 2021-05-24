Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Penalties designed to eliminate community transmission|Vulnerable group urged to seek medical attention|High risk of new variants|Challenges faced in establishing cause of COVID deaths|NCDs causing COVID complications|4-month-old baby dies from COVID|Regular talks on COVID-safe measures continue|Vulnerable Fijians default on medical checkups concerning|High vaccination rate on Vanuabalavu commended |Omicron too transmissible to be contained: Dr Fong|16 COVID deaths recorded|Risk of new variants remains: Dr Fong|Proactive measures needed to avoid COVID emergencies|More than 300 new COVID cases and six deaths recorded|Non-compliance continue to be a concern|Fijians urged to seek medical help early|Omicron should not be taken lightly|High community transmission challenges Ministry|Community trained to be COVID-ready|21-year-old succumbs to COVID as deaths increase|Health Ministry concerned for well-being of staff|Over 300 new COVID-19 cases in three days|Nine COVID deaths recorded|Take Omicron seriously says WHO|High vaccination results in low hospitalizations|
Full Coverage

Football

Mane scores as Senegal beat Cape Verde

| @BBCWorld
January 26, 2022 12:39 pm
[Source: BBC]

Sadio Mane scored as Senegal beat nine-man Cape Verde 2-0 in the last 16 at the Africa Cup of Nations, but was immediately forced off with concussion.

Mane curled in off the underside of the crossbar soon after keeper Vozinha had been dismissed over a nasty clash of heads with the Liverpool forward.

Mane continued despite appearing to be briefly knocked out in the incident.

Article continues after advertisement

After celebrating his goal he lay down on halfway, and before the game restarted he was led off the field.

Cape Verde midfielder Patrick Andrade had been shown a straight red card midway through the first half, while Bamba Dieng added Senegal’s second in second-half injury time.

The match in Bafoussam was preceded by a minute’s silence for the victims of the crush at the Olembe Stadium on Monday.

Senegal will face either Mali or Equatorial Guinea in the last eight on Sunday.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.