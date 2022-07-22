Kulas ramp up preparations

The Digicel Kulas are ramping up preparations for its OFC Women’s Nations Cup quarter-final clash against the Cook Islands.

The team has been on a break since last Sunday, regrouping and making sure to stay healthy.

Head Coach Lisa Cole says some players are still nursing minor injuries.

“It looks like we have some couple of injuries that we are nursing but hopefully today or tomorrow mid-day we’ll have everybody back in camp.”

Vice-captain Luisa Tamanitoakula who didn’t play in the last two games due to COVID was seen in camp today.

The Kula meet the Cooks on Sunday at 4pm.

You can watch the match on FBC Sports.