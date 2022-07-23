Kulas laser focused on quarter-final match

The Digicel Kulas are expecting the Cook Islands to come out hard in their OFC Women’s Nations Cup quarter-final match tomorrow.

They have met once already in a friendly match two weeks ago with the Kulas coming away with a 4-1 win.

Kulas Head Coach Lisa Cole says they are blessed to have been able to play and watch the Cooks at home and draw up a plan on how to stay on top of them.

“I think we have a good idea of what they want to do, they’ve been actually really consistent with how they started and how they’ve set-up. The key really for us in this game is going to be about us, how do we come out, how do we impose our will and if we can do that I think we’ll be happy with the result.”

Cole says training has been going well in the last five days of break and they are following the process well.

Tomorrow’s match kicks-off at 4pm.