Khan reminds players to trust in each other

[Source: Suva FA/ Facebook]

Suva is expecting a high octane match against Auckland City in their OFC Champions League clash against today.

This will do doubt be one of Suva’s toughest match given that the New Zealand based side is the current champion of the competition.

However, coach Babs Khan says he trusts in their system and the caliber of his players.

“We need to believe in ourselves that we have talent too. We are not a second best team, we are champions in our competition. We came here and we said that if we keep patient and the main thing is to enjoy the game and don’t stress about it.”

Auckland City coach Albert Riera says they’re expecting this to be a tough one given that both teams are looking to top their pool.

“The most important thing is to have the right preparation. It’s going to be another very hard game. We have to make sure everyone is ready for the next battle because I think Suva is going to be exactly the same or even harder.”

Today’s match between Suva FC and Auckland City will kick-off at 4pm.