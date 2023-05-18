Fiji in Pool C for the U16 OFC Championship

[Source: OFC Oceania Football]

Fiji has been drawn in a challenging group C along with the host nation, Tahiti and Vanuatu in the OFC Under-16 Women’s Championship.

Defending champion New Zealand is in pool B with the Cook Islands and Samoa.

Meanwhile, Group A consists of four teams, New Caledonia, Tonga, the Solomon Islands and Papua New Guinea.

Article continues after advertisement

The ten teams have been split into three groups, with one group of four and two groups of three.

The three group winners, the three second-placed teams and the two best third-placed teams will qualify for the quarterfinals.

It will be held from September 13th to the 30th in Tahiti.