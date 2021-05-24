Egypt reach last 16 after win over Sudan

Egypt edged past Sudan 1-nil to finish second in Group D and qualify for the last 16 of the Africa Cup of Nations.

Mohamed Abdelmonem scored the game’s only goal, heading home Abdallah El Said’s corner for the Pharaohs in the 35th minute.

Sudan offered little with Egypt going close to a second through a Mohamed Salah effort well-saved by keeper Ali Abu Eshrein in the second half.

Egypt will face the winners of Group E on Wednesday, 26 January.

They finished three points behind Group D winners Nigeria who beat Guinea-Bissau 2-0.

Sudan, champions in 1970 and playing in their first major tournament since 2012, finished third in the table, collecting one point and scoring just one goal.